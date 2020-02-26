WEB EXCLUSIVE: Try Spring Nail Colors At Viva Day Spa

Viva Day Spa has incredible manicures, pedicures and day spa offerings — and some of their expert nail technicians told us what to expect this spring!

Pastels are always a hot trend for the changing season, and CND colors are a great option. They’re opaque, which means fewer coats, and the shades are vibrant. You can ask for a CND shellac manicure, which will last longer than 2 weeks, or a CND Vinylux manicure, which will last up to a week, and requires no UV cure.

Shape tip: follow the line of your cuticles. If your cuticles are a straighter line, a more square nail looks better on your hands. If your cuticles are more rounded, try rounding your nail shape to match.

Learn more about the services offered at Viva Day Spa by going to their website.