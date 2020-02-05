WEB EXCLUSIVE: National Girls & Women In Sports Day

National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) is February 5th! NGWSD has been celebrated during the first week of February for the past 33 years. This day of observance was initiated by President Ronald Reagan, who signed a proclamation for it in 1987.

NGWSD was originally dedicated to honor the Olympic volleyball player Flo Hyman, who died suddenly in 1986 of a genetic disorder while participating in a volleyball tournament.

NGWSD draws attention to the accomplishments of female athletes, acknowledges the importance of sports in shaping the lives of girls and women, and recognizes the continuing push for equality for women in sports.

Learn more about NGWSD, and how you can help celebrate, by visiting the Women’s Sports Foundation.