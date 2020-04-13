WEB EXCLUSIVE: Mac Blake’s Top Five Family Movies

In this Studio 512 Web Exclusive, Austin comedian Mac Blake gives us his Top Five picks for movies to watch with your family. So if you’re hoping to get the whole family to sit down and watch one movie, read on!

Mac’s Pick #5 – What About Bob (1991), available on HBO and Hulu





Mac’s Pick #4– Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011), available on HBO and Hulu

Mac’s Pick #3 – Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse (2018), available on Netflix

Mac’s Pick #2 – Babe (1995), available on HBO

Mac’s Pick #1 – Catch Me If You Can (2002), available on iTunes / Apple TV and Google Play