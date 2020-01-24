WEB EXCLUSIVE – Happy Lunar New Year From Studio 512

To celebrate Lunar New Year we went around KXAN and asked some of our staff to open and share fortune cookie readings. Lunar New Year is Saturday January 25th and this will mark the Year of the Rat. The rat is seen as a sign of wealth and surplus in Chinese culture.

We would like to thank Bamboo Bistro for providing the fortune cookies. They have two locations in Austin, one in North Austin at 11101 Burnet Rd and the other in South Austin at 6818 West Gate Blvd. You can order online at https://bamboobistroonline.com// .