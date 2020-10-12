WEB EXCLUSIVE: Get The Most Out Of Homemade Meals With Stephanos Nicklow

Stephanos Nicklow, AKA The Shirtless Chef, showed Studio 512 how to really utilize ingredients for healthy, at-home meals, inspired by a recent trip to visit family in Greece.

Starting with two chickens, Stephanos cooks one to be served with side dishes for a traditional meal. Then he makes a broth with the chicken bones for a morning boost, so you can use what you’ve bought in multiple ways! Broth with more chicken becomes a delicious curry, which can be whipped up in about 15 minutes. Use more of the broth with chicken and frozen vegetables — one of Stephanos’ favorite things — for another quick meal.

Stephanos loves frozen vegetables. He says, “they are super healthy as they are picked when ripe, immediately frozen, stay good for a long time, and are an inexpensive way to eat whole foods without worrying about waste and cutting down prep time.”

Stephanos is asking Studio 512 viewers to take part in his “Pandemic Pantry Challenge!” Is there something you have, sitting in the pantry, that you want to use…but don’t know how? Send your submission to us, Studio512@KXAN.com, and we’ll bring Stephanos back to show us how to turn your ingredients into delicious dishes!

