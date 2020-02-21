WEB EXCLUSIVE: February 21st Is International Mother Language Day

This is the 20th year of celebrating linguistic and cultural diversity through International Mother Language Day. Started in February of 2000, its goal is to develop awareness of linguistic and cultural traditions in hopes of inspiring an understanding and dialogue about the threats they face.

At least 43% of the estimated 6000 languages spoken in the world are endangered, and about every two weeks one of them disappears taking an entire culture with it. Despite this, only a few hundred languages are present in education and the public domain with even less used in the digital world.

To do our part in promoting, preserving, and protecting all of these languages and their heritage, we have put together a short video to highlighting the immense diversity of the world we live in.

You can visit the Mother Language Day website for more information.