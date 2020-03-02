WEB EXCLUSIVE: Chef Josh Tye’s Pairings At William Chris Vineyards

Sarah Shapiro stopped by the studio with her son, Ethan to share her story with us in honor of American Heart Month. Check it out!

Sarah has been a patient at Texas Children’s for nearly 40 years. She underwent her first surgery as a baby and again when she was 7. Sarah is still a patient at Texas Children’s as she is seen by a cardiologist through the hospital’s Adult Congenital Heart Disease Program. The Adult Congenital Heart Disease Program at Texas Children’s allows patients with congenital heart disease to receive seamless continuity of care from birth throughout adulthood. And staying under the integrated care of an ACHD cardiologist at Texas Children’s allowed Sarah's son, Ethan to be diagnosed with the same heart condition, Aortic Stenosis in-utero. Sarah says, "It was reassuring to know about the diagnosis before he was born so we could prepare ahead of time."