WEB EXCLUSIVE: Chef Josh Tye’s Pairings At William Chris Vineyards

The Chef’s Food & Wine Tasting is an elegant experience hosted in William Chris Vineyards’ Hye Society Member’s Private Room.
Chef Josh Tye has developed a one-of-a-kind wine pairing experience featuring small plates perfectly paired with William Chris wine. Guests are guided through these pairings and how they enhance one another.
This experience is a seated tasting and lasts approximately 75 minutes.
$50 per person, suitable for 2-6 guests.
$30 per Member.
Make a reservation on William Chris Vineyards’ website.