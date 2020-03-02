WEB EXCLUSIVE: Chef Josh Tye’s Pairings At William Chris Vineyards

The Chef’s Food & Wine Tasting is an elegant experience hosted in William Chris Vineyards’ Hye Society Member’s Private Room.

Chef Josh Tye has developed a one-of-a-kind wine pairing experience featuring small plates perfectly paired with William Chris wine. Guests are guided through these pairings and how they enhance one another.

This experience is a seated tasting and lasts approximately 75 minutes. 

$50 per person, suitable for 2-6 guests. 

$30 per Member.

Make a reservation on William Chris Vineyards’ website.

