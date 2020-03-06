WEB EXCLUSIVE: 5 Late-Night Eats In Austin To Curb Your Cravings

Austin, the booming capital of Texas, is one of the cities that never sleeps. But it can be hard to find something to eat in the late hours! If you are looking for a good place to refuel after a night out, or if you are getting home from a long day’s work and cooking is not tonight’s radar, check out one of these five late-night Austin restaurants.

The Pizza Press

Hours: Mon-Sun: 11 am-1 am

The Pizza Press is open 11 am-1 am every day. Its menu consists of press-themed 11” pizza choices, among them being the “Publish Your Own”, their most popular choice. The “Publish Your Own,” allows the customer to create their own pizza from the sauce all the way down to the finishing touches. This particular pizza is $9 and there are no extra charges for amount or type of topping. It is an affordable and quick way to get the pizza pie of your dreams, even after midnight.

Kerbey Lane Cafe

Hours: 24/7

Kerbey Lane is an old Austin staple. Best known for its delicious pancakes and 24/7 operating hours, it is the perfect way to start your day, or end your night. It originally opened in 1980 on Kerbey Lane in Austin but has since acquired more locations around the city, each as delicious as the last. However, don’t let the pancakes fool you. Kerbey Lane also crafts delicious burgers, sandwiches, and of course the everyday breakfast favorites.

Insomnia Cookies

Hours: Mon-Fri: 9 am-3 am

Sat-Sun: 11 am-3 am

If you are not in the mood for a full meal but rather a delicious snack, or you have a sweet tooth at all hours of the night, then Insomnia Cookies is perfect for you. It is a relatively new franchise, in Texas, and just opened its University location this year, but its reputation for its late-night operating hours precedes it. Insomnia is open daily from 9 am – 3 am and serves warm, delicious cookies and brownies. Not in the mood to leave your house? Insomnia Cookies also has delivery options.

Halal Bros

Hours: Hours vary by location

Halal Bros is the perfect late-night Mediterranean cuisine. It offers everything from salads to wraps. It has four locations around Austin all open until 11 pm. However, its university location is open until 1 am on Fridays and Saturdays. If you are not in the mood for the college scene then there is a downtown food truck with an opening time until 3 am on Thursdays through Saturdays that you can check out. To quote Halal Bros, “Keep it Halal”.

Hopfields

Hours: Mon-Fri: 11 am-12 am

Sat: 10 am-12 am

Sun: 10 am-10 pm

If you are craving a trip to Paris but just can’t make it there then this is the place for you. Hopfields is a late-night french restaurant that offers everything from brunch to dinner, and most importantly hand-crafted beers. Every french dinner needs the perfect drink to go with it, and Hopfields makes sure to provide just that. With recipes and kitchen skills passed down from family traditions, you are always sure to get a good meal here. Hopfields is open Monday through Saturday until midnight and Sundays until 10 pm.