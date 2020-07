Studies show covering your nose and mouth significantly reduces the likelihood of respiratory viruses being passed from one person to another.

So, we rounded up some unique face masks made by local creators. Buy a face mask, wear a face mask, and support local businesses!

B.T.R. DESIGN Studios | An Austin based design group specializing in theater, ballet, opera and now, fashionable face masks.

Photo By: Teresa Rafidi

BULLDOGPUNK | Masks are constructed of a double layer of cotton fabric and braided elastic straps. They have been designed to be reusable, washable, and hug the face comfortably.

Photo By: BULLDOGPUNK

Rockin’ Illustrations By Helen Fay | 100% Cotton Fabric. IRIS APFEL face mask with adjustable elastic. Kid size available.

Photo By: Rockin’ Illustrations

Mozart’s Coffee | Selling designer face masks, cotton coffee filter insert masks, and SportsFlex masks for those who stay active.

Photo By: Mozart’s Coffee Roasters

Sleep Crown Pillows | Masks made by Sleep Crown Pillows are hypoallergenic and handmade in Austin. Masks come in sets of two with adult and child sizes available. A portion of each sale supports nokidhungry.org.



Photo By: Sleep Crown

The Salomé Mask| Face masks, but make it fashion. The Salomé Masks is offering beautiful masks that are part lace veil and part 3-ply protective masks. Due to the inspiration that came from a style worn by Muslim women for centuries, this business is donating 10% of profits to Islamic Relief USA.