The peak of cold and flu season is now upon us. Avoiding germs and maintaining your own health is difficult enough, but what can you do when your child comes down with a cold or the flu? While there is no cure-all, there are steps you can take to prevent illness and if your child gets sick, to make the recovery process more comfortable. Dr. Lisa Gaw, pediatrician and director at Texas Children’s Urgent Care Westgate, stopped by to share how to manage symptoms, provide relief for your child and explains the differences between the cold and flu.

What is the best way to prevent cold and flu? o The best time to fight the flu is before it begins. o In order to protect against influenza, everyone in your family older than 6 months should receive a flu vaccination every year. o While there is no vaccination for the common cold, you can protect yourself and your children against viruses by disinfecting surfaces and making sure everyone washes their hands regularly with soap and water.