We Need Your Questions For Mike Johnson From “The Bachelor”

Scarcely a week after joking around about never having watched an episode of “The Bachelor,” Rosie and Steph found out that they’ll be meeting one of the stars, Mike Johnson, at an upcoming event at Moxy Austin-University, which is a new hotel on The Drag. Mike was a fan favorite on “The Bachelorette,” then he appeared on “Bachelor in Paradise,” and he was considered for season 24 of “The Bachelor,” before Peter Weber was chosen.

Here’s the deal: since the Studio 512 crew aren’t huge fans, we need YOUR help! Do you have a question you’d like to ask Mike? Send your query to us: Studio512@KXAN.com. We’ll ask him on February 11th, and reveal his answers on air on February 12th! (If your question is “Is he single,” don’t worry, we plan to ask!)