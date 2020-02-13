We Love This Heart Healthy Meal From Jentri Quinn

What you eat can really affect how you look and feel. Jentri Quinn Makeup + Skin stopped by the studio to show us how to take advantage of this with a super simple 3 course meal idea that’s great for the skin.

Appetizer – Sautéed Mushrooms

Mushrooms

Garlic

Olive oil

Balsamic vinegar

Salt

Pepper

Parsley

Directions: Sauté garlic and olive oil for one minute, add mushrooms, then cook all together for ten minutes. Garnish with parsley and drizzle with balsamic.

Main Course – Vegan Curry with Meatballs and Mashed Potatoes

Potatoes

Beyond Meat (sausage)

Coconut cream curry sauce

Avocado oil

Vegan butter

Parsley

Directions: Boil potatoes and mash them with oil, add salt, pepper and vegan butter. Roll sausage into balls and sauté in a pan with avocado oil for 7-8 minutes. Pour sauce over meatballs and cook for an additional 5 minutes. Serve meatballs and sauce over mashed potatoes and garnish with parsley.

Dessert – Strawberries and Mint

Strawberries

Lemon

Fresh mint

Organic sugar

Directions: Cut up strawberries in quarters, chop up mint and mix together with the juice of one medium lemon in a bowl. Then place in a nice dish or cup and sprinkle with sugar.

Jentri Quinn Makeup + Skin can be found in many local Austin stores and shops or purchased online at www.jentriquinn.com