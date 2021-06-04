We Have A Winner! Results Are In For First Annual Austin FC Queso Cup Presented By H-E-B

The results are in for the first annual Austin FC Queso Cup, presented by H-E-B!

Chef Sam Boisjoly spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry at Q2 Stadium as her counterpart Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert judged the top three queso finalists along with Culinary Cowgirls Alex Worthington and Alana Chandler, and Gracy Gonzalez with Austin FC.

The finalists included:

Queso #1 — “The Jalapeño Hat Trick” by James Clucas

Queso #2 — “The Salsa Verdes Queso” by Laura Morales

Queso #3 — “Queso Fierro” by Daniel Fierro

And the winner is Laura Morales!

The winning queso will be one of the three featured in the Club’s “Queso Fountain” — which is set to be the signature Austin FC queso experience, according to Boisjoly. He also mentioned the stadium will host a huge range of food and beverage options featuring some of the most loved names in Austin.

The prize also includes an autographed Austin FC soccer ball, a $500 H-E-B gift card and two tickets to an upcoming Austin FC match, per the team’s website.

Q2 Stadium’s opening day is June 19. Resale Tickets Available At AustinFC.com.

