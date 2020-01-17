We Get Schooled In “Rauch’s” Ahead of Live Oak Brewing’s Big Event

Living local is one of our motto’s and one of our producer’s favorite Austin breweries is hosting an event this Saturday to celebrate “rauchs”. This morning Eric Gamez from Live Oak Brewing Company was in the studio to help explain what a “rauch” is.

What is Rauchfest?

Racuhfest is our annual smoke beer festival held at the brewery. It’s a full day celebrating limited beers on tap, package beer you can only purchase at the brewery, live metal bands, a Hawaiian-style pig roast and campfires in our biergartens.

What are some of the smoked beers being featured at Rauchfest?

We are featuring some of the classic smoked beers we love such as Grodziskie, and Schwarzer Rauch. We are bringing back Weisser Rauch and Heller Rauch and for the first-time customers will be able to purchase a 6 pack to go from the brewery. We will be debuting a brand-new smoke beer, Hell Bock, a smoked pale bock.

Live Oak Brewing Presents Rauchfest this Saturday January 18th at Live Oak Brewing Company. Fore more information visit them online at www.LiveOakBrewing.com or call them at the number on your screen.

