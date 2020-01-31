We “Fly, Fly Again” With Paper Airplanes!

Parents you may be familiar with STEM but have you heard of STEAM? It’s not just a bunch of hot air! To tell us about their new book “Fly, Fly Again” Katie Jaffe and Amber Allen joined us in the studio.

Fly, Fly Again introduces young readers to the concepts of flight – lift, gravity, thrust, and drag, along with pitch, roll, and yaw. Jenny and Jude accompanied by their pets, Kitty and Hawk, work together to build a flying machine. It is a fun story of adventure, teamwork, and perseverance that begins to lay a foundation for aerodynamics in an adorable picture book format.

