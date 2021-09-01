WCW: Making The Healthy Choice The Easy Choice With Ladybird Provisions

For our Women Crush Wednesday this morning we’re featuring two locals whose mission is to make the healthy choice the easy choice. Sarah Rioux and Nicole Pinedo were with us to talk about their business, Ladybird Provisions and an exciting opportunity they’re participated in with Walmart.

Sarah and Nicole with Ladybird Provisions participated in Walmart’s 2021 Open Call process. The Shark Tank-like experience is part of Walmart’s nationwide initiative to find local products and support small businesses. Sarah, a registered dietitian, met business partner Nicole in 2016. This is when the dream of Ladybird Provisions and helping other people feel better in a convenient way through nutrition began. From concept creation to testing recipes and sourcing ingredients, this partnership was quickly grounded with the overall goal of helping others feel better through nutrition by adding healthy fats and proteins to the diet through their delicious Paleo + Keto-friendly Coffee Bombs®. Made with organic coconut oil, grass-fed collagen peptides and grass-fed butter, each Bomb is intentionally crafted to benefit and nourish the body in a clean, convenient way. Rioux’s passion for nutrition started when she was 17 years old after her father passed away from complications related to diabetes, a diet-related and preventable disease. This was a pivotal moment in her life and a time where she decided she wanted to dedicate her life to helping others live better through nutrition. Pinedo began her creative journey five years before meeting Rioux learning all she could about nutrition when her young son was diagnosed with high-functioning Autism. Knowing the positive effects of changing diets for her young son, she obtained all she could by going to the Institute for Integrative Nutrition and taking classes. With life carefully changed for the better, she started making coffee bombs for a school teacher on the brink of metabolic syndrome and helped introduce her to healthy fats and proteins.

For more information visit them online at LadybirdProvisions.com.