Ways To Refresh Your Routine In September With Kim Eagle Of Earn That Body

Kim Eagle of Earn That Body joined Studio 512 to talk about how she changes up her routines in September for a refresh. Kim says, “September is like a Monday! A chance to start fresh and get back on track. Summer vacations are likely over by now and you might be itching to dial your nutrition and workouts back in. So get that pen and paper ready to set your plan now. That way, by the holiday season…you are well on your way to where you want to be!”

What Kim does in September:

SHAKE IT UP: Freshen Up Your Workouts : Try NEW workouts or NEW classes! This is the best way to shock the body and re-inspire your exercise regime. Freshen Up Your Recipes : Kim gets bored of her go-to dinners. So now is the time that she picks out a bunch of new recipes for fall season.

CLEAN IT UP : Clear out the cabinets/refrigerator of any summer treats that are NOT serving your body in a healthy way. Kim says that we are more inclined to eat healthy food if that is what is in the kitchen.

: Clear out the cabinets/refrigerator of any summer treats that are NOT serving your body in a healthy way. Kim says that we are more inclined to eat healthy food if that is what is in the kitchen. FINISH IT UP : Finish STRONG — Kim likes to finish the final quarter of the year strong! Set and plan some of those fall season goals (hers are usually racing-related; but yours could be health, nutrition, weight loss, financial). Get Back to Meditation — Kim says, “I don’t know about you, but this usually falls by the wayside in summer. Time to get it back in the schedule.” Count Your Blessings — “Don’t forget to appreciate all you do have in your life right now. The more we are grateful, the better we feel daily. A great time to do this is when you wake up each morning. Before you rush out of bed, keep your eyes closed and be grateful for 3 new things every day.”

Kim wants people to have healthy, sustainable weight loss. Sign up for 5 weeks of virtual tutorials that will help you get stronger and more fit. The 5 Week Earn That Body Program that includes personalized nutrition and a full workout program!

To learn more about Kim’s services, check out her website. You can also give her a follow on social media, @EarnThatBody for inspiration.

This segment is paid for by Earn That Body and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.