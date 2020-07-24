Ways To Celebrate National Tequila Day In Austin

The Roosevelt Room has officially launched its to-go cocktail program, open seven days a week, with pick-up between 12-8 pm and delivery between 4-8 pm. Orders can be placed over the phone at 512-494-4094 or online HERE with very specific ordering instructions, including:





You MUST BE 21 years of age to order any Alcoholic Beverages! Orders containing Alcoholic Beverages require a minimum purchase of one food item.

Deliveries are made within a 25-mile radius of The Roosevelt Room each day between 4 pm-8 pm, with two windows of 4-6 pm & 6-8 pm available to choose from. Delivery fees may vary according to distance.

All orders for same-day-delivery must be placed by 3 pm. Similarly, any alterations and/or cancellations to orders for same-day-delivery must be made by 3 pm.

Please note that merchandise and gratuity add-ons are available within the online ordering link. You can scroll down to the bottom of the page to add gratuity to your cart as a separate purchase before you complete your order.

El Naranjo

To celebrate National Tequila Day, this South Lamar staple is offering 10% off all tequila and tequila-based cocktails on Friday, July 24. The special is available for its four signature cocktails to go as well as dining in. To-go cocktails are also vacuum sealed for freshness — all you need is ice and a glass! Curbside pickup is available from 4-8 p.m., and the dining room is open 5-9 p.m. Cocktails available for takeout include:





Margarita Clásica : made with Cimarron Silver Tequila, orange liqueur, fresh-squeezed lime juice for $10

: made with Cimarron Silver Tequila, orange liqueur, fresh-squeezed lime juice for $10 Orgánica : made with Dulce Vida Silver, Grand Marnier, fresh-squeezed lime juice for $15

: made with Dulce Vida Silver, Grand Marnier, fresh-squeezed lime juice for $15 Pepinisimo : made with Don Julio Silver, muddled cucumber, orange liqueur, ancho reyes verde, fresh-squeezed limejuice for $12

: made with Don Julio Silver, muddled cucumber, orange liqueur, ancho reyes verde, fresh-squeezed limejuice for $12 Mezcaliña: made with Mezcal Unión, muddled serranos, basil, agave nectar, fresh-squeezed lime juice, pineapple juice for $12

Order online HERE.

ATX Cocina

To celebrate the holiday, ATX Cocina will be offering discounted Margarita de la Casa kits for $30. Kits include Lunazul blanco and margarita mix. Order online HERE or by calling 512.263.232.

Yard Bar

Enjoy a YB Margarita and ample outdoor space at this North Austin restaurant and dog park! The YB Margarita is made with blanco tequila, lime juice, orange juice and simple syrup, and it’s available for dining in as well as a batched cocktail for curbside pickup. Order online HERE.

Salty Sow

Curly Tail cocktail kits available for $15 (serves two). Made with espolon silver, cilantro, serrano and blood orange. Order online for pickup HERE or enjoy in the restaurant.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar will be selling all margaritas at $5 at all locations on Friday, July 24th through Sunday, July 26th. Visit www.hopoddy.com for more information and to view online ordering and curbside/pick-up options at each location.





Guero’s

Güero’s is offering all of their cocktails to-go, including their entire signature margaritas menu. The menu can be found HERE through the online ordering link and includes flavor add-ons for frozen margaritas. To-go orders can be placed by calling the restaurant at 512-447-7688 or using the online ordering link above.

Order from their concession window between 5-10pm. They’ll have Vegas Half Gallons of Frozens, cocktails, kits, and TEQUILA SPECIALS ft Dulce Vida and Espolon. Crashing in with King Louie will be streaming live on his FB starting at 7pm to dance while ya party. Order curbside pickup or delivery within a 5-mile radius from Hotel Vegas online.