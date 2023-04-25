The team behind Wax Myrtle’s announced the launch of their weekend patio programming which will continue through the summer. Featuring live music and DJ sets, a new cocktail menu featuring large format drinks that serve 4-6 people and new spring dishes, Wax Myrtle’s is the perfect place for locals and visitors to gather, relax, and socialize poolside.

While guests of Wax Myrtle’s are only able to access the pool Monday through Thursday, the patio is open to the public all week long with bar access. To reserve a space on the pool deck on weekends or for events on the pool deck, guests can reach out to events@waxmyrtles.com. Pool guests have full access to Wax Myrtle’s food and beverage menu, and a special poolside large format menu — plus new soon-to-launch spring cocktails and food items, including a paleta cart, a fresh fruit stand, and a frozen cocktail served in a real coconut!

The new large format drinks are available now, and include:

Boot Scootin Fruity – Stiggin’ Pineapple Rum, Meletti 1870, Hibiscus, Lime and Sunshine – $90 (Served in a cowboy hat punch bowl)

Blue Rose of Texas – Tequila, Mezcal, Blue Curacao, Lime, Passionfruit – $95 (Served in a cowboy hat punch bowl)

Gatorade – Vodka, Chareau Aloe Liqueur, Lime, Cucumber, Mint, Soda – $90 (Served in a cowboy hat punch bowl)

Purple Nurple – Urban Sangria, Red Wine, Port, Sunshine Sugar, Orange Blossom Water, Lemon-Lime Soda – $75 (Served in a retro igloo cooler)

Orange Drink – Aperol, Lemon, OJ, Bubbles, Sunshine Sugar – $80 (Served in a retro igloo cooler)

Mojito 75 – Moet Chandon, Rum, Lime, Mint, Sugar and Bitters $230 (Served in a disco ball)

Wax Myrtle’s is also launching weekend programming at the patio bar including live music 1:00pm – 5:00pm on Saturdays with DJ sets from 8:00pm – 11:00pm at the patio bar and on Sundays, guests can enjoy live music from 11:00am – 3:00pm.

Wax Myrtle’s is located at 506 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701. Guests can enter Wax Myrtles through the East 5th Street entrance of the Thompson Hotel. For more information on Wax Myrtle’s, please visit www.waxmyrtles.com and stay tuned for additional updates by following along on social media @waxmyrtles.

ABOUT WAX MYRTLE’S:

Wax Myrtle’s is a restaurant and bar located on the 4th floor of the Thompson Austin and Tommie Austin hotels. Under the direction of Chicago-based restaurant group Land and Sea Dept., Wax Myrtle’s is designed for locals and visitors to gather, relax, and socialize poolside. In addition to the pool, a deck, covered cabanas, an oversized fireplace, and weekly music and event programming, Wax Myrtle’s features an accessible and approachable contemporary American menu that blends fresh Southern California culinary philosophies with the bold flavors of West Texas, alongside playful, vacation-ready cocktails. Located at 506 San Jacinto Blvd. in downtown Austin, Wax Myrtle’s is open for dinner and drinks daily. For more information, please visit www.waxmyrtles.com and follow along on social media @waxmyrtles.

ABOUT LAND & SEA DEPT.

Land and Sea Dept. is an award-winning, Chicago-based concept and project development studio, working creatively across disciplines. The team has collective decades of involvement in the fields of art, construction, design, event production, identity, marketing, music, and woodworking. Their experience allows them to apply their unique creative perspectives across a variety of applications in developing exciting, innovative new concepts and projects. Land and Sea Dept. has completed a broad range of projects (art exhibitions, film screenings, live concerts, structural designs, and more), including some of Chicago’s best loved bars and restaurants: Longman & Eagle, Lost Lake, Parson’s Chicken & Fish (now with four locations), Golden Teardrops, and Lonesome Rose, as well as four restaurant concepts within the restored and reimagined Chicago Athletic Association: the James Beard Award-Winning Cherry Circle Room, Drawing Room, Game Room, and Milk Room. For more information, visit www.landandseadept.com and follow along on social media at @landandseadept.

ABOUT THOMPSON AUSTIN:Thompson Austin is located in the heart of downtown Austin’s vibrant music and entertainment district and is a sophisticated destination for locals and visitors alike. Celebrating Austin’s rebel spirit and Hill Country heritage with edgy design, the sophisticated hotel will offer 212 guestrooms and suites, as well as 17 residences. Poised to become the capital city’s premier urban playground, the hotel features a signature all day dining restaurant and bar concept including alfresco poolside terrace dining, billiards room and more; infinity pool and wellness center; over 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space; as well as a street-level culinary experience led by partners Mashama Bailey and Johno Morisano, The Diner Bar and The Grey Market. For more information, please follow @thompson_atx and facebook.com/thompsonaustinhotel or visit https://www.hyatt.com/hotel/texas/thompson-austin/austh.