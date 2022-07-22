Back by popular demand, Wax Myrtle’s continues to bring the heat this summer with special programming to enjoy throughout the rest of July! From weekly DJ performances, to rooftop sunset yoga sessions and a vintage Sunday market, the Tex-Med bar and restaurant is Austin’s go-to destination for summer-filled fun.

Shrimp Aguachile

Executive Chef Nick Erven, Wax Myrtle’s

Ingredients

Aguachile:

8 green tomatoes, cut into quarters

1 English cucumber cut in half lengthwise, then cut into 1 inch pieces

1/4 cup lime juice

1 serrano pepper with seeds

1 jalapeno pepper with seeds

4 bunches of cilantro, washed and chopped

1 tablespoon fish sauce

2 tablespoon agave

2 teaspoons salt



To serve:-

For single serving:

2-3 large cooked shrimps, quarter English cucumber halved and in one inch pieces, one radish sliced

– For eight servings, 16-20 large cooked shrimps, whole English cucumber sliced, six radishes, sliced

– Tortilla chips or cold lettuce cups



Method:

Blend all ingredients until fairly smooth and strain through a mesh sieve. Be careful to blend too much, or you will cook the cilantro and it will become brown! Keep it very cold until serving.



For serving: In a chilled bowl, pour in a quarter cup of aguachile (can go up to a 1/3 cup depending on how saucy you like your ceviche!).

Place 2-3 poached shrimp in the bowl (or 16-20 large shrimps if you’re feeding a group). (Buy pre-cooked shrimp! Who needs to use the stove when it’s this hot!)



Add a handful (or all, if serving a group) of chopped cucumber, sliced radishes, chopped cilantro and diced avocado. Top with a drizzle of olive oil and finish with a sprinkle of good quality salt and you are good to go.

If you’re enjoying a single serving, store the remainder of your aguachile in a tightly sealed container in the fridge for 2-3 days — or, add in a shot of tequila and enjoy immediately.



Serve with tortilla chips or cold lettuce cups. This dish calls for a dry Riesling or a chilled Tecate. Either way you win.

Details on upcoming events include:

MUSIC EVENTS

Wax Myrtle’s will showcase a variety of music events this summer featuring artists including DJ Eli Arbor and DJ Stefon Osae.

Sofar Sounds – a collection of intimate live music performances from undisclosed artists – will also make an appearance, so keep the party rolling all summer and join Wax Myrtle’s for a night of live music.

Music Schedule: Wednesday, July 20 – DJ MadCoins (7-10 p.m.) in Main Dining Room (free) Sunday, July 24 – Soul Sunday with Nick Swift (live band) (6-8 p.m.) in Main Dining Room (free) Wednesday, July 27 – DJ Dead Flowers (7-10 p.m.) in Main Dining Room (free)

SUNSET YOGA YTX is delighted to host Sunset Yoga at Wax Myrtle’s on Sundays from 7-9 p.m. this summer. For $30, guests will enjoy an instructor-led yoga session plus two green juice cocktails. Come spend a peaceful evening winding down with views of Austin’s gorgeous sunsets. Tickets available on Wax Myrtle’s Resy.

Yoga Schedule: Sunday, July 24 – 7-9 p.m. Sunday, July 31 – 7-9 p.m. Sunday, August 7 – 7-9 p.m.

PASSPORT VINTAGE’S SUNDAY MARKET IN BAYBERRY

Additionally, Wax Myrtle’s will host Passport Vintage’s Sunday market every Sunday! The event is free to attend and features upcycled, sustainable, and vintage vendors each weekend. Stop by and score a classic vintage piece to add to your wardrobe.

Sunday Market Schedule: Sunday, July 17 – 12-4 p.m. Sunday, July 24 – 12-4 p.m. Sunday, July 31 – 12-4 p.m.

WEBSITE: For more information on Wax Myrtle’s, please visit www.waxmyrtles.com and stay tuned for additional updates by following along on social media @waxmyrtles.

About Wax Myrtle’s: Wax Myrtle’s is a restaurant and bar located on the 4th floor of the Thompson Austin and Tommie Austin hotels. Under the direction of Chicago-based restaurant group Land and Sea Dept., Wax Myrtle’s is designed for locals and visitors to gather, relax, and socialize poolside. In addition to the pool, a deck, covered cabanas, an oversized fireplace, and monthly music and event programming, Wax Myrtle’s features an accessible and approachable contemporary American menu with regional twists on Mediterranean classics.

Located at 506 San Jacinto Blvd. in downtown Austin, Wax Myrtle’s is open for dinner and drinks daily. For more information, please visit www.waxmyrtles.com and follow along on social media @waxmyrtles.