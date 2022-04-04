Picture this…relaxing poolside or catching up with girlfriends under the shade of a cabana, while enjoying carefully curated drinks and dining on delicious bites with a Mediterranean twist…You don’t have to hop on a plane to get that dreamy experience, you can just head downtown to Wax Myrtles for an escape in the heart of the city. Wax Myrtle’s Executive Chef Nick Erven and Beverage Director Ben Carrington joined Steph with details on Austin’s newest hot spot.

Wax Myrtle’s is a restaurant and bar located on the 4th floor of the Thompson Austin and tommie Austin hotels. Wax Myrtle’s is designed for locals and visitors to gather, relax, and socialize poolside. In addition to the forthcoming pool, a deck, covered cabanas, an oversized fireplace, and monthly music and event programming, Wax Myrtle’s features an accessible and approachable contemporary American menu with regional twists on Mediterranean classics. Located at 506 San Jacinto Blvd. in downtown Austin, Wax Myrtle’s will debut February 2022. For more information, please visit www.waxmyrtles.com and follow along on social media @waxmyrtles.