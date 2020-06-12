Water Safety Tips For Kids With Texas Children’s Urgent Care

Dr. Lisa Gaw with Texas Children’s Urgent Care talks about water safety for kids.

Drowning can be silent and quick and is the single leading cause of injury-related death among children ages 1 to 4. Every year, it kills nearly 1,000 children.

Parents and caregivers should never leave children alone or in the care of another child while in or near bathtubs, pools, spas, or other open water.

Adults should empty water from buckets and other containers immediately after use.

Do not leave young children alone in the bathroom. Toilet locks can prevent drowning of toddlers.

When infants or toddlers are in or around the water, a supervising adult with swimming skills should be within an arm’s length, providing constant “touch supervision.”

Even with older children and better swimmers, the supervising adult should focus on the child and not be engaged with other distracting activities.

About Texas Children’s Urgent Care:

Texas Children’s Urgent Care is in the Westgate Shopping Center off South Lamar.

Texas Children’s Urgent Care Westgate

4477 South Lamar Blvd. #400

Austin, Texas 78745

HOURS: Monday – Friday 4:30p – 11:00p // Saturday – Sunday Noon – 8:00p

For more information check them out on their website.

Sponsored by Texas Children’s Hospital. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.