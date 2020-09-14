Watching “The Home Edit” On Netflix? Get Organizing Help From Austin’s Own Moxie Space!

If you’ve just spent the past few days blowing through episodes of “Get Organized With The Home Edit” on Netflix, we’ve got a local version that will take your organizing to the next level for Motivation Monday!

Sara Fritsch with Moxie Space is a professional organizer who wants you to “spend more time living your life, instead of struggling with your stuff.” Recent blog posts include “5 Must-Have Organizing Products For Back-To-School” and “Why It’s So Hard to Finish That Organizing Project.”

Learn more about Moxie Space’s services here, and be sure to follow along on Instagram.

