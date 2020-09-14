Watching “The Home Edit” On Netflix? Get Organizing Help From Austin’s Own Moxie Space!

Verizon Media, a leader in innovation, content and commerce, announced the launch of two new Yahoo features, “Watch Together” and “Yahoo Sports PlayAR.”

WATCH TOGETHER- The new Yahoo feature Watch Together, is a co-viewing experience designed to innovate live events by providing fans the ability to co-watch, interact and immerse themselves in entertainment events ranging from sports to music. Leveraging Verizon Media’s technology, Watch Together creates a personalized fan community of friends and family. The NFL is the first launch partner for Watch Together. This co-watching experience will be available on the Yahoo Sports app.