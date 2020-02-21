Watch Your Pups Walk The Runway With BarkHappy

If you’re in need of the paw-fect way to get you and your furry friend out of the house next weekend, the pup-coming doggy fashion show might be just what you’re looking for. Ninis Samuel from BarkHappy joined us to talk more about how to get involved in this adorable event benefiting Emanipet.

The event takes place on March 1st from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Nordstrom at the Domain NORTHSIDE. There will be food, fashion, fun … and of course, furry friends! Tickets are available for purchase at https://austinbffdoggyfashionshow.eventbrite.com/. A portion of the event proceeds with benefit Emancipet, an organization dedicated to making spay/neuter services and veterinary care afforadable and accessible for all pet owners.

Find out more about BarkHappy on their website, www.BarkHappy.com, or check them out on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @BarkHappy.