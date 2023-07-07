Jewel Staite stars as Abigail (Abby) Bianchi, a complex and flawed, yet whip-smart and relatable personal injury attorney in The CW’s drama “Family Law.” After public humiliation almost gets her disbarred, Abby is forced to work with the only lawyer in town willing to mentor her: her father and successfully family law attorney Harry Svensson (Victor Garber). Rosie had a chance to sit down with Jewel and talk about the upcoming season.

Season two of FAMILY LAW begins six months into Abigail’s probation at her father’s firm, she is — although she’d never admit it — getting into the groove of family law. Her marriage, on the other hand, is a trainwreck. Harry, meanwhile, has finally made Daniel a partner — but is he ready to share his firm with his son? Daniel’s quest for approval leads him to a carefree woman who is definitely not his type… Or is she? And Lucy is crashing at Joanne’s, hoping she can fix things with a newly-pregnant Maggie — and getting up her older sister’s nose at the same time. Season two follows Abby and her dysfunctional family as they help other dysfunctional families — all while navigating their own personal dramas.

You can watch the season 2 premiere tonight at 7pm on The CW Austin