GREATEST GEEK YEAR EVER: 1982 is an epic four-part look back at the greatest geek year in films ever, 1982, featuring stars, directors, writers, producers and pop culture historians sharing their insights about such legendary movies as E.T. – The Extra-Terrestrial, Blade Runner, John Carpenter’s The Thing, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Poltergeist, Creepshow, Night Shift, The Dark Crystal, 48 Hours, First Blood, Tron, Conan The Barbarian, Cat People, Fast Times At Ridgemont High, The Road Warrior, and much, much more.

Filled with exclusive interviews, rare behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive never-before-seen clips including Henry Winkler’s home movies from the set of Night Shift, in a fun, lively, no holds barred celebration of the legendary moviegoing year of 1982. “Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982” takes viewers behind- the-scenes to a time when fandom was in its infancy, featuring eye-opening interviews with genre superstars from in front of and behind the camera, of the biggest and most influential movies ever made. Rosie talked to the host of the show Scott ‘MOVIE’ Mantz about the series.

