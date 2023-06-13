Susan Crockett MD is a board-certified ob-gyn specializing in minimally invasive GYN surgery,

recognized internationally in the top one percent of all GYN robotic surgeons, and a US news top doctor.

She is here today to introduce The Dr. Crockett Show!

Thank you, Rosie! I’m excited to be here!

Tell us what the Dr. Crockett Show is about?

The Dr. Crockett Show is a weekly source of inspiration and encouragement designed to empower you found on YouTube.

We believe that by evolving ourselves as individuals, we influence and transform the world around us.

Each week, we go where the scalpel can’t reach, exploring conversations about how to be, heal, love, give, grow, pray, and attune.

What are some of the ways your show is unique?

My favorite part of the show is that we begin with our guests a few hours before the show…in the kitchen, talking and sharing in preparing a healthy yummy meal together.

We develop meaningful conversations about our ideas for the show, then intentionally cultivate our top ideas to take to the studio and share with our audience.

Whether they are in my kitchen, my studio, or in my operating room … our mission is to grow together, into the best versions of ourselves, which we call our Virtuosa Selves.

What motivated you to launch this show?

My patients! For many years I’ve been having amazing conversations with my patience and some of these topics came up so often that I decided to create a conversational and educational format to share these valuable tips with a larger audience.

How do new audience members find you?

At Dr. Crockett.com we have a special gift! All our links are there. I’m always getting asked by my patients what to eat?

Vegan? Paleo? Keto? Oreo? So, this is my guide to helping people make incremental improvements in the quality of their food.

Go to DrCrockett.com to get your FREE Dr. Crockett’s Prescription for Healthy-er Eating!

This segment is paid for by The Dr. Crockett Show and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.