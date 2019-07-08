WATCH: Record Smashing Watermelon Seed Spitting With The McDade Watermelon Festival

Tons of fun just a few minutes away from Austin — McDade Watermelon Festival is ALWAYS the 2nd Saturday in July.

All funds raised benefit local school, youth, teachers, food bank & local nonprofits through grants and scholarship opportunities.

McDade Festival History

According to the city website, Thursday, July 1, 1948, marks the day of the 1st McDade Watermelon Festival.

Sandwiches, soda, ice cream, an “umpah pah” band, election & coronation of the Festival Queens and a parade were the order of the day. With a crowd estimated at 1,000 the first Annual McDade Festival was deemed a success.

2019 McDade Watermelon Festival

The McDade Watermelon Festival is happening Saturday, July 13th, on Bastrop Street in McDade.

Admission is free, and it’s a great time for the whole family!

Learn more about festival activities at www.mcdadetexas.com.