Check out local designer Leah Ashley (and her dad, Builder Gary) on a brand-new program on The Design Network, called “Home to Homestead,” which premieres in mid-October!

After leaving a successful TV career in LA for the slower pace of the Texas Hill Country, the Dripping Springs home Leah’s family originally moved into quickly became too small, once her mother moved in during the pandemic.

Realizing that they needed more space for their new living situation, they bought 7 acres outside of Austin & dreamt up a family home that would house three generations. Leah and her husband turned to her father, Builder Gary, to build their dream home with the goal of building something new that had the look and feel of something very old (Leah’s parents are divorced but a true modern family coming together to complete Finn Family Farm).

Their homesteading sustainable efforts include:

A 65,000 gallon rainwater collection system was installed in lieu of a pool to focus on water conservation efforts.

Leah & her family chose to forgo lawns and instead plant native pollinators & fruit trees to attract & promote a healthy ecosystem.

The house & guest house run off of propane which is a clean fuel & they installed a whole house generator to protect against the extreme Texas weather.

The family plans to implement regenerative agriculture principles and add gardens, a food forest, and chickens to be as self-sustaining as possible (see quite possibly the chicest chicken coop here).

Leah believes that teaching her children to nurture nature & be self reliant is the most important lesson they can learn in today’s ever changing world.

More about Leah: Leah is a vintage enthusiast/stylist/mother with a passion for styling sustainably. Leah’s authentic and genuine style provides inspiration to an audience aspiring to live honestly and smartly, from parenting and relationships to decorating homes on a budget. And you might recognize her: Leah co-hosted the daytime talk show FABLife alongside Chrissy Teigen and Tyra Banks!

