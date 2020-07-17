Watch Esther Povitsky’s Debut Stand-Up Special On Comedy Central

Named one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch”, Esther Povitsky is ready to debut her first one-hour

stand-up special on Comedy Central tonight at 10pm CT.

Povitsky goes home to Skokie, Illinois to understand why her unique relationship with her parents motivated her to become a comedian. Documentary footage is intercut with Povitsky’s sharp stand-up, giving audiences a hilarious look into her origin story. She is out to prove that she wouldn’t be the mess she is if it weren’t for her parents. Filmed at the Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles and over four different shows — mainly as an excuse for her to wear four different outfits — Povitsky’s material explores deep existential questions, such as why she’s like a slice of pizza in the bedroom, or why her ex-boyfriend’s wife blocked her on Facebook. The special also includes cameos by Christine Taylor, Andrew Friedman and Priscilla Barnes.

A fixture of the LA comedy scene, Povitsky most recently starred opposite Kat Dennings in the series “Dollface,” which has been renewed for Season 2. She also co-created, co-starred and executive produced the show “Alone Together,” which ran for two seasons. Povitsky was named one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch,” and performed at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, returning to the showcase that launched her career as a New Face in 2013. She’s had recurring roles on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Love,” and “Difficult People.” Additionally, she guest-starred in “Brooklyn 99,” Comedy Central’s “Workaholics” and “Key & Peele,” and “Lady Dynamite.”

Sponsored by PremiereTV. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.