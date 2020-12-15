Watch Brassic – Streaming Now On Hulu

Outrageous and funny Brassic is about lifelong friends, loyalty and the things that come between them. Season two picks up the action a few months later. Get ready to fall in love with the gang all over again as the friends embark on even bigger and bolder misadventures. Brassic is co-created by award-winning writer Danny Brocklehurst alongside critically acclaimed and award-winning actor Joseph Gilgun.

Joe is perhaps best known for his BAFTA nominated role as ‘Woody’ in Shane Meadow’s THIS IS ENGLAND, and as Rudy Wade in E4’s MISFITS. For film, he shot Matthew Warchus’ critically acclaimed PRIDE alongside Bill Nighy and Imelda Staunton, which opened to excellent reviews. He then went straight on to film THE INFILTRATOR alongside Bryan Cranston and THE LAST WITCH HUNTER with Vin Diesel. Joe starred in the AMC series PREACHER from Seth Rogan, playing the extremely popular character CASSIDY opposite Ruth Negga and Dominic Cooper. He has co-created, produced and starred in the critically acclaimed comedy series BRASSIC and are in production filming series three of the hit drama.

Gilgun plays ‘Vinnie O’Neill’ in Brassic. It follows the lives of Vinnie and his close friends in a fictional northern English town. Vinnie is a troubled man. He constantly battles with his bipolar disorder and is scarred by his troubled childhood. His gang of friends are on hand to give him the support he needs and are the bedrock of his existence.

