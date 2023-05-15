KYLE KIRKWOOD is gearing up for the biggest prize in all of racing …The Indy 500!

All that is standing in his way is a crowded field and they’ll do anything to reach the winners circle. Before the race, comes the journey. The CW and VICE present a new series following the drivers and teams, headed for the greatest spectacle in racing.

Kyle Kirkwood is in his second season with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. As a new member of Andretti Autosport, Kirkwood is most excited about his opportunity to represent AutoNation’s philanthropic efforts to raise awareness and fund cancer research and is “honored to Drive Pink (DRVPNK)” in the No. 27 Honda. In his pursuit of a ride in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Kirkwood won championships in USF2000, USF Pro 2000 and INDY NXT by Firestone. He also drives the No. 14 Lexus entry for Vasser Sullivan Racing in the endurance rounds of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Away from the track, Kirkwood enjoys deep-sea fishing, diving, surfing and golf.