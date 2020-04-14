Wash Your Fruits & Veggies With This Easy DIY Recipe From Jentri Quinn

Jentri Quinn shared a safe and effective way to wash your veggies without any fancy cleaning products.

Recipe:

1 Cup Vinegar

4 Cups Water

1 TBSP Lemon Juice

*You can sub vinegar for baking soda or add baking soda in addition to

Here’s a little extra Tip: If you don’t have a spray bottle, don’t worry — just fill your sink half way with water and include any of the ingredients you have. You can always add (for good measure) or substitute the vinegar with baking soda!

We always recommend to still scrub your veggies with rougher skin, and to buy organic and/or from your local farms when possible.

