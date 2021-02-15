Warm Up With TLV & Henbit’s Dining Room Takeover At Emmer & Rye

Beginning in early February, TLV and Henbit will be taking over the Emmer & Rye dining room for dinner service every Monday starting at 5:30 p.m. Led by Executive Chef Berty Richter and Daniel Gaspar, this will be a great way to enjoy TLV and Henbit’s full-service dining experience, which has been temporarily halted at its Fareground location.

Inspired by the streets of Israel, TLV menu items will include traditional cold mezze plates, grilled meats like chicken halloumi kebabs and lamb souvlaki, and other special Middle Eastern dishes. Menu items from Henbit will include sausage and chickpea roti and matcha pancake. A special wine menu focusing on Israeli, Greek, and Lebanese wines as well as a unique cocktail menu will also be highlighted.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to re-engage with people over good food and good beverages. People are why I love the restaurant industry and why I have devoted so much time to it. It is going to be a fun eight weeks, and I’m looking forward to working in the Emmer & Rye kitchen,” said Chef Berty Richter.

“I have missed a lot of things over the pandemic but one of the things I have missed the most is sitting down and eating meals from TLV and Henbit. I am excited to have eight weeks to enjoy these restaurants at their sister concept, Emmer & Rye,” said Chef Kevin Fink.

While Fareground is currently closed, TLV remains open downtown for curbside pickup and delivery Tuesday—Saturday. Additionally, salatim menu items from TLV are available at Royal Blue Grocery. For more information on TLV, please visit www.tlv-austin.com or follow on Instagram at @tlv_austin.

Henbit, although closed to the public, has remained busy working with the City of Austin and the Austin Independent School District to provide meals for caregivers through their curbside program. The Ed Fund and AISD have been able to provide over one million meals since the start of the pandemic. For more information, please visit henbitaustin.com or follow on Instagram at @HenbitAustin.

TLV and Henbit will take over the Emmer & Rye space on Monday evenings and Emmer & Rye will resume dinner service Tuesday—Sunday. Guests are able to book reservations online at https://emmerandrye.com or tlv-austin.com or by calling (512) 366-5530.