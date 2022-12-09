Now that the weather has cooled down and the holidays are here, consumers are looking for ways to make some classic drinks to warm themselves up. With that being said, this quick and easy Mulled Cider recipe by Texas Keeper Cider is perfect for this fall and winter season.

Texas Keeper Cider suggests using their Grafter Rose made from heirloom apples and wine grapes as it brings out notes of ripe raspberry, peaches and cream, and a crisp stone-fruit finish when mulled.

Mulled Cider Recipe

Ingredients

-2 bottles of your favorite apple cider

-Mulling Spices such as Allspice, Cloves, Coriander, Nutmeg, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, and/or cinnamon sticks

-Your favorite Apple Juice

-Your favorite Whiskey or bourbon (optional)

-Your favorite sweetener such as sugar, honey, and/or brown sugar (optional)



Directions

-On a medium heat, add 2 bottles of your favorite apple cider and 1:1 ratio of apple juice to a pot. Let simmer.

-Once cider and apple juice are simmering, add a couple of dashes of your favorite mulling spices, favorite whiskey or bourbon (optional), and your favorite sweetener. Let simmer for about 15 minutes and turn down the heat to low.

-Pour into your favorite glass and enjoy!



About Texas Keeper Cider

Texas Keeper Cider, run by three long-time friends from Austin, offers a mix of traditional and out-the-box bottles sold in-person, online, or through their Good Cider Club subscription service. The cidery, founded in 2013, sits on 20 acres of gorgeous property south of the city, among winding oaks, in-house apiaries, and a quaint tasting room, perfect for picnics and weekend sipping. The kitchen serves up sandwiches, salads, and shareable charcuterie and cheese boards, sourcing locally and seasonally.