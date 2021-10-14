Want Your Artwork Featured On A William Chris Wine Label?

Submissions for William Chris Vineyards’ annual 2021 Artist Blend Label contest are now open and run through October 31, 2021. During the submission window, artists can upload their original artwork via Instagram for the chance to be featured on the label of the 2020 Artist Blend wine.
Artists interested in entering the 2021 Artist Blend Label contest must:
- Follow William Chris Vineyards on Instagram
- Post a photo of their original artwork with the title of the art piece in the caption
- Tag William Chris Vineyards, and hashtag #artistblend2020.
- Each entrant is also required to complete the official registration form on the WCV website here.
- Once the submission period closes, a panel of judges from WCV will narrow down the artwork submissions to 10-15 finalists.
- Finalists will be notified via email and must participate in either a virtual or in-person “people’s choice” art exhibit for William Chris Vineyards Hye Society wine club members. Finalists will be notified no later than November 10, 2021.
- The winner will have their artwork featured on the label of the 2020 vintage of Artist Blend from William Chris Vineyards
- The winner’s artwork will be shared with the entire William Chris fan base via email.
- Receive a case of the Artist Blend valued at approximately $500 per case.
- Receive “industry discount” on William Chris wines for one year.
- Opportunity to display and sell multiple art pieces at the WCV Hye Estate for up to 60 days – dates to be determined with the WCV team.
- The appreciation for art flows from the vineyards to the walls in the tasting room. The team at William Chris Vineyards sees a connection between art and winemaking and the Artist Blend honors that connection. From the first vintage label featuring artwork from Mary Ruth Blackmon, Co-Founder Bill Blackmon’s mother, each subsequent vintage has featured a painting linking the art of winemaking with a more traditional form of art.
- For more information, please visit www.williamchriswines.com or email team@williamchriswines.com. For upcoming news follow on Facebook and Instagram @WilliamChrisVineyards.