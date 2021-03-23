Want To Win A 3 Month Supply Of Nulo Pet Food? Our Spring Pet Picture Contest Is Back!

Send in your best Spring themed photo of your pet for a chance to WIN with Nulo Pet Food and Studio 512.

The winner will receive a gift basket from Nulo Pet Food, as well as a 3-month supply of pet food (3 bags up to 24 lbs each) The contest winner will be announced live on Studio 512 on April 9, 2021.

To enter simply send us your best spring-themed pet pic by going to KXAN.com/Contests and click on the “Spring Pet Photo Contest” or follow this link.

This Contest will accept entries beginning on March 23, 2021 at 8:00am CST and ending on April 6, 2021 at 11:59pm CST. To enter the Contest, entrants must visit www.kxan.com/contests to submit the entry form. Entrants must include their name, phone number, e-mail address, date of birth and a photo of their pet(s) in order to enter. All photos must conform to the photo restrictions below in order to enter. Photos must be in .jpg format and be no larger than size 10 MB. Photos will be available for public view and voting and will be vetted prior to posting to the Station’s website. Incomplete entries will not be considered. All entries must be received by April 6, 2021 at 11:59pm CST. Only one (1) entry per person will be accepted.

The photo entries will be judged by three (3) member panel of judges, all employees of the Station. The judges will use the following criteria to select the winner(s):

• 60% Composition,

• 30% Creativity

• 10% Originality

If a tie breaker is necessary, the entry with the highest Composition score will be deemed the winner.

Sponsored by Nulo Pet Food. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.