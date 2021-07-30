Want To Help Our Local First Responders And Receive A Free Firehouse Sub Sandwich?

If you want to get involved with H2O For Heroes, a bottled water drive that aims to equip first responders and community groups with the water supplies they need during the heat of the summer months, simply stop by one of 10 Austin metro Firehouse Subs on Saturday, August 7th and drop off an unopened 24-pack of bottled water to receive a free medium sub of your choice. All the information and details on the event can be found below. For more information or to find the Firehouse Subs closest to you, click here.

WHEN/WHERE:

Saturday, August 7 (during business hours – typically 10:30am-9pm)

10 Austin metro locations (and 2 in San Marcos and New Braunfels).

WHAT IS H2O FOR HEROES?

H2O For Heroes is a nationwide bottled water drive that aims to equip first responders and community groups with the water supplies they need to support our area’s most vulnerable.

Guests who bring an unopened, 24-pack of bottled water into their local Firehouse Subs on event day will receive a free medium sub of their choice.

This is the 9th annual event (2020 was skipped due to COVID). Since going nationwide in 2016, H2O For Heroes has donated more than 4.1 million water bottles across the U.S.

WHY: