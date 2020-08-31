Want To Burn Off Some Energy? Check Out The Quarantine Squad Special At Dart’Em Up

Dart’em Up, Austin’s first indoor Foam Dart Sports Arena, offers a fun and exciting place to play Dart Tag games with scenarios from Team Elimination battles to Humans v. Zombies, with family and friends. Battle with Nerf blasters in an exhilarating, competitive atmosphere! We’ve got something for everyone, including daily specials, rival blasters, arcade, birthday parties, company events, fundraisers, and so much more.

Quarantine Squad deals are available during weekdays, and all Birthday Parties are PRIVATE ARENA birthdays! So snag your game time now with an online reservation or a phone call to (512) 735-1919!

If you want to help support Dart’Em Up but can’t make it in to play, click here to see their Go Fund Me campaign.