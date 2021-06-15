Want Solar Power For Your Home? NATiVE Solar Has 14 Years Of Experience

NATiVE Solar CEO Lloyd Lee joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about what to consider and expect when choosing solar power for your home or business.

NATiVE Solar has 14 years of experience in solar energy, Lee said.

Tell us more about NATiVE Solar and what customers can expect when they add solar to their home:

“Our customers receive what they were sold in terms of solar energy production. Some folks considering solar have a fear that the system will not perform as advertised.”

What actually happens in the event that someone does not produce as much electricity from their solar compared to what you initially thought?

“We have a cash back performance guarantee that pays them for any lost energy production.”

Aside from energy production, how about equipment warranty or life expectancy?

“The equipment has 25-year warranties and is very resilient to things like hail storms.”

Learn more about “local energy making a global impact” and how to “Take Your Power Back” at NATiVESolar.com.

The following segment is paid for by NATiVE Solar and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.