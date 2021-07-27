Want Natural Looking Long Locks? Steph Shares Her Hair Secrets

Have you ever wanted to add length and volume to your hair but no matter how many vitamins you take, it’s just not growing like you want it to? Have you heard of IBE (Invisible Bead Extensions) as an option?

Steph’s “After” look with fresh IBE Extensions by Nancy at Janet St Paul Studio

Steph has been using IBE or Hand Tied Extensions for the past year and she loves this option! She has them adjusted every 8-10 weeks by Nancy at Janet St Paul Studio. The hair lasts up to a year so she just had new extensions added and she decided to keep them pretty long this time around. The process takes a few hours and it offers a comfortable and seamless look that moves with and supports your natural hair.

This is Steph’s “Before” pic. She’s holding the old extensions and Nancy has the replacements ready to go in.

Steph is using IBE extensions while her natural hair grows longer. This journey is supported by these extensions as they do little to no damage to your natural hair. You can also wear your hair up and away from your face without seeing the extensions and Steph says they’re the most low maintenance and comfortable ones she’s tried so far (she’s also tried Keratip extensions, tape in extensions, halo extensions and temporary glue in extensions.)

These are great as you grow your hair out or if you want to go extra glam for a wedding or big event. You can book a consultation with Nancy at Janet St. Paul Studio and she’ll be able to walk you through the entire process including matching your hair color.

For more information or to book an appointment go to JanetStPaul.com