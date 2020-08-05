Walk With a Doc With Advanced Pain Care

Advanced Pain Care is proud to partner with Walk With A Doc. Walk With A Doc is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to inspire communities through movement and conversation with physician-led walking groups. Physicians organize walks in their communities and invite their patients, their patients’ families, and community members to join them. Walkers enjoy a refreshing and invigorating walk with a health care professionals, who will provide support to participants and answer questions during the walk. Walk with a Doc Texas is overseen by a national nonprofit organization to get people active and healthy, and is backed by the Texas Medical Association (TMA) in Texas. This is a FREE program, and pre-registration is not required. With many in-person Walk with a Doc events around the world being postponed due to the novel COVID-19 virus, our team decided to start hosting virtual WWAD events so that we can remain active and socially connected, even during a period of physical distancing. The format will be the same as a typical WWAD event.

