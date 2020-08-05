Walk With a Doc With Advanced Pain Care

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Advanced Pain Care is proud to partner with Walk With A Doc. Walk With A Doc is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to inspire communities through movement and conversation with physician-led walking groups. Physicians organize walks in their communities and invite their patients, their patients’ families, and community members to join them. Walkers enjoy a refreshing and invigorating walk with a health care professionals, who will provide support to participants and answer questions during the walk. Walk with a Doc Texas is overseen by a national nonprofit organization to get people active and healthy, and is backed by the Texas Medical Association (TMA) in Texas. This is a FREE program, and pre-registration is not required. With many in-person Walk with a Doc events around the world being postponed due to the novel COVID-19 virus, our team decided to start hosting virtual WWAD events so that we can remain active and socially connected, even during a period of physical distancing. The format will be the same as a typical WWAD event.

Sponsored by Advanced Pain Care. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss