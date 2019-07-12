Waiter’s Race For Bastille Day At Le Politique

Steph and Rosie ran the Waiter’s Race for fun ahead of Le Politique’s Bastille Day celebration this weekend.

On Sunday, July 14, Le Politique is celebrating its French roots on Bastille Day with a series of packed of events! Guests can enjoy a first-ever Champong tournament (like beer pong), Champagne from the Supply Co. truck, a French buffet for the whole family from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., live music by Sköll & Hati from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., temporary tattoos and games.

The buffet includes a macaron tower, monte cristos, oyster and french fry bars. There’s also a crepe station, mini hamburgers, red and blue eclairs. If you are into the cheese board trend, you can even purchase a giant charcuterie board for $35 per person, $17.50 for 12 and under and it’s free under 5 years old.

There will also be a Champagne Waiter’s Race that entails balancing champagne on a waiter’s tray while going head-to-head against an opponent on 2nd street in front of the restaurant. The winner of the race receives a Le Politique gift card. The sign up for both Champong and Champagne Waiter’s Race is at 11 a.m. on the day of the event.

For more information on Le Politique’s Bastille day or their restaurant in general, head on over to their website lepolitiqueaustin.com. You can also visit them in person at 110 San Antonio St, Austin, TX 78701.