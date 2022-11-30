G﻿et cozy with fireside cocktails, and transport yourself to the alps without ever leaving Austin.

Kick off your ski boots and unwind with festive cocktails. Try your shot at our W Austin shot ski, where you can choose your own adventure or try our special holiday shots with friends.

W﻿ear your own ski attire and get a complimentary glass of champagne.

Warm up and unwind with us at the Apres Ski Holiday Bar. See you on the slopes.

W Austin 200 Lavaca Street Austin, TX 78701

The bar will be open from Dec 1st – 28th.