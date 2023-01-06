Austin music experts have made their nominations, and The Austin Chronicle has announced the finalists in their 2022/2023 Austin Music Poll. Representing a variety of musical genres and styles, these Music Poll nominees are shaping today’s music scene in Austin. Multiple-choice voting is now open to the public, and runs through January 30th at midnight. Voting can be done online at vote.austinchronicle.com or by paper ballot in any current issue of the Chronicle.

Music fans can vote for their favorite among five nominees in each of the poll’s 51 categories, including Song of the Year, Band of the Year, Best New Act, Best Record Store, and Best New Club.

Music Editor Rachel Rascoe weighs in on the 2022/2023 Austin Music Poll:

“This year’s Austin Music Poll feels so creative. I love seeing the variety of genres and scenes snuggled in the rows, like the immersive industrial noise of Blank Hellscape next to the festival-sized rock of Spoon under Band of the Year. All artists on the poll had big years in 2022 for different reasons, bundled here in one celebratory space.

“To me, the poll is all about discovery and reflection on the year. The Best New Artist category always provides my favorite curation – no exception this year with the jam-packed grouping of Caramelo Haze, Die Spitz, Font, Fuck Money, and Good Looks. In the music industry-focused categories, new appearances include Austin Community College’s new recording studios and the Pre-Roll open mic residency at Flamingo Cantina, presented by J Soulja.”

Cast your vote here: vote.austinchronicle.com

Winners from this year’s Music Poll will be honored at the Austin Music Awards on February 26th at Mohawk. More details and show tickets will be announced soon. Check out last year’s AMA winners here.

Want to vote in person? Hang out with the Chronicle crew on Thursday at Empire Control Room’s Free Week showcase. Find the AC table, say hello, and cast your vote!