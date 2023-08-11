Big news: 15-year-old Dripping Springs local Logan Papp is one of five nominees for the Texas Country Music Awards “Young Artist of the Year!”

Logan started singing – and songwriting – at a very young age, and he does great covers of hits on his TikTok channel.

Logan is opening for Stoney LaRue on September 9th, and the TCM awards take place on November 12th.

Voting ends at midnight on August 15th for the Texas Country Music Awards “Young Artist of the Year.” You can vote once, but as a TCMA member, your vote doubles. Voting is free. Learn more at TexasCountryMusicAssociation.org.