Summer is here and if you’re looking for ways to volunteer with your friends or family, consider adopting a weekly route or sign up as a substitute during the summer months with Meals on Wheels Central Texas.

Denise Jimenez, who is the director of volunteer services at Meals On Wheels Central Texas, discussed the need for and benefit of volunteering.

Meals on Wheels serves over 5,000 seniors and that means a lot of helping hands are needed. How can people get involved to volunteer?

“Applying is easy. Fill out an application online today at MealsOnWheelsCentralTexas.org.“

What are the benefits of volunteering with Meals on Wheels?

“11 convenient volunteer pick-up locations in and around the Austin area, team-building opportunities, and you can deliver in a day,” Jimenez said. “Summer help is needed, especially, and kiddos are welcome to ride along! [Volunteering for Meals on Wheels] is great for high school students looking for NHS or other school group affiliations that require community service hours.”

What do people come away with after volunteering?

Jimenez mentioned how meaningful the volunteer experience is, sharing a story about a long-term volunteer and the special relationship they built with the client.

Help meals on wheels care for central texas seniors this summer by adopting a weekly route or signing up as a substitute. Go to MealsOnWheelsCentralTexas.org to learn more and apply.

This segment is paid for by Meals on Wheels Central Texas and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.