Marbridge Foundation, South Austin’s non-profit community that supports adults with disabilities, is looking for volunteers. Haley Koop-Poorman, Volunteer Coordinator, and volunteer Travis Gardner joined Rosie of Studio 512 to tell us more.

At Marbridge you can volunteer to work in a classroom, as a mentor or even as a special olympics volunteer. There are many volunteer opportunities at Marbridge Foundation, and no prior experience working with individuals with disabilities is required. They just ask that you have an open mind, a kind heart and a willingness to learn.

You also must be 18 or older to volunteer independently, but group volunteer opportunities are available for younger people. Learn more at Marbridge.org.

This segment is paid for by Marbridge Foundation and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.