Celebrity vocal coach, Kira Fontana, is coming home to Texas from LA, and setting up a studio here in Austin. She stopped by Studio 512 to talk about her career, and what she’s offering in her new space.

Kira says, “Being a singer-songwriter myself, I bring a unique perspective to training my students. I am a conservatory-trained musician, with a Masters from the Yale School of Music and Bachelors from the renowned Eastman School of Music. My holistic coaching equips artists with the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual tools necessary to thrive in music.”

Kira’s celebrity vocal coaching client list includes Top 40 artists, pop-star Carly Rae Jepsen, hit TV shows The Voice and GLEE, A-list Hollywood actors, Disney and Nickelodeon stars, social media and YouTube influencers and many more. Her new world-class studio that just opened in SW Austin offers elite voice coaching, full vocal production & recording, songwriting, artist development and mentoring.

Kira is offering $100 off clients’ first one-hour lesson with her. Learn more about her services at VocalCoachingByKira.com.

Business Phone: 512-761-7093

Business Email: voxbykira@gmail.com