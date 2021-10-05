Vivace Microneedling Available In Austin At Austex Wellness And Medical Spa

Laurel Belfiore, founder and owner of Austex Wellness and Medical Spa, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about Vivace Microneedling.

“Vivace Microneedling is a minimally invasive treatment that stimulates the natural production of collagen and is shown to be effective in alleviating facial wrinkles, fine lines, and tightening and toning the face and neck,” Belfiore said.

Tell us about Microneedling as a whole.

“Radiofrequency microneedling is a cosmetic procedure. It uses tiny needles and radiofrequency waves to rejuvenate facial skin. The treatment is a form of controlled skin injury. The damage stimulates the growth of healthy new skin, which can benefit common skin issues like acne scars and wrinkles. It is minimally invasive and stimulates the natural production of collagen.”

Why do you provide Vivace?

“Microneedling from Vivace is the newest generation of radiofrequency microneedling and is FDA cleared for your safety. Vivace provides great results and is very comfortable.”

What are the benefits of Microneedling?

‘Erase fine lines and wrinkles, improve texture, tighten pores, minimize scars, and decrease pigmentation irregularities.”

Tell us about the overall spa and membership program.

“We have a full-service medical spa, our nurse Lisa is wonderful, and our staff keeps up on training and safety protocols. We offer memberships starting at just $89 that get members savings on retail products, services, priority, and a facial or massage each month.”

Where can people go to learn more about Austex Wellness and Med Spa and choose the wellness treatment that is right for them?

For more information, visit AustexWellness.com.

This segment is paid for by Austex Wellness And Medical Spa and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.